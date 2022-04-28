Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,154 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 13,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,957. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.