Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 103,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,577. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

