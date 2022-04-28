Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 470,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

