Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,264 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,033 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in eBay by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after buying an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in eBay by 1,588.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 541,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 202,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,024. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

