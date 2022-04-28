Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 23,184 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 191.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AGCO by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.99. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

