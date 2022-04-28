Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,905 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 298,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

