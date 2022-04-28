Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 35,770 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,770 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

PNC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

