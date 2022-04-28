Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 360 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $642.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $722.08 and its 200-day moving average is $829.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.76 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

