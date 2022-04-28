Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 490 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.17. 16,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.