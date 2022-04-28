Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,341 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 121,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

