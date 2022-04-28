Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,300 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.