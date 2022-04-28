Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.29. 983,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

