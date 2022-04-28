Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Honda Motor worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Honda Motor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 78,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

