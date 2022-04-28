TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

