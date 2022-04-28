Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion.

