Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 256,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,873. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

