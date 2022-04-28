Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.61

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.61 and traded as low as C$50.03. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$51.00, with a volume of 4,186 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of C$30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

In other news, insider Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,230,350. Also, Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total value of C$9,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,118,004.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 725,000 shares of company stock worth $35,381,763 and have sold 287,815 shares worth $14,233,207.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

