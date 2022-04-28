Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.59.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,228. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$56.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

