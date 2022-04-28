Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $32.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS opened at $23.07 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.99 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

