Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.