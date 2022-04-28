Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

NYSE TFX traded down $19.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.16. 16,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,880. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.15. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

