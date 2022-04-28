Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $37.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.