TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0048 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $18.91 million and $43,714.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.58 or 0.07364057 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

