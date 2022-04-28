Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tenable by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 186,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.