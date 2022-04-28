Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.
THC stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
