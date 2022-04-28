Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

THC stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

