Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $56.18 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

