Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $149.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.63.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 98.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

