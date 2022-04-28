Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,646. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.