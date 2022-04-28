Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 11,205 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $492,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

