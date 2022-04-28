Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 11,205 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.
In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $492,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.