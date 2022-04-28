Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $310,349,698.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $877.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,563,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,082. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $938.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

