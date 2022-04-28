Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.84-2.26 EPS.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.05.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

