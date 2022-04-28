Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.74. 4,465,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

