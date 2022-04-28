Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $578.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,649. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.