Texas Permanent School Fund Has $30.56 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

PYPL stock traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,816,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

