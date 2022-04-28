Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

