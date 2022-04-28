Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.64.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $516.74. 1,180,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.