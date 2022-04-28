Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Public Storage by 467.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.97. 577,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.58. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

