Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 21.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Watsco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSO stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.54. 288,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

