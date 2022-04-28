Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,075 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

MANH stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.41. 370,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,233. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

