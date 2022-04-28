Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,654 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.63. 7,378,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.