Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,792 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.