Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 19,396 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 8,816,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.