Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 26,038 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.41. 4,315,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

