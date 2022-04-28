Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,604 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,284,000 after purchasing an additional 256,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 1,706,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

