Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 29,406 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,777,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,519. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.48.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

