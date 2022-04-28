Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 43,158 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,952,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.