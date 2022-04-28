Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,440 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

