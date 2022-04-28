Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 827 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.71. The company had a trading volume of 501,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,586. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

