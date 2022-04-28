Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 844 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.63. 279,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,040. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.