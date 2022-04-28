TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,344. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $958.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

